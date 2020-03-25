Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,785,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

