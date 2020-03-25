Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 7,600 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $84,379,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 203,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $161.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average is $201.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

