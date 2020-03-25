Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $118,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 376,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6,734.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 95,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

BRO stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

