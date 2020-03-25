Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,554 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,554 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $41,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

