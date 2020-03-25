Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,426,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,756,000 after buying an additional 520,730 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

