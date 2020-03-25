Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Lincoln National worth $116,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lincoln National by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,617,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,468,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,551,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after purchasing an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

