Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,827 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $35,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

