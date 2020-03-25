Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $601.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

