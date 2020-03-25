Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $55,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after buying an additional 193,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,213 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,346 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 714,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

CBT stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

