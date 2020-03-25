Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells 1,204 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

