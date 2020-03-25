AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

