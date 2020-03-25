Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Insider John Slater Sells 100,000 Shares

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) insider John Slater sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.92 ($1.36), for a total transaction of A$191,900.00 ($136,099.29).

Shares of ASX CNI opened at A$1.54 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.24. Centuria Capital Group has a 1 year low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of A$2.76 ($1.96). The company has a market capitalization of $741.45 million and a PE ratio of 30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

