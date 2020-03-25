Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.
