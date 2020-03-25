Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc CFO Sells 1,204 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc CFO Sells 1,204 Shares of Stock
AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Centuria Capital Group Insider John Slater Sells 100,000 Shares
Centuria Capital Group Insider John Slater Sells 100,000 Shares
Akzo Nobel Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Akzo Nobel Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Jernigan Capital Inc Director James D. Dondero Sells 26,104 Shares of Stock
Jernigan Capital Inc Director James D. Dondero Sells 26,104 Shares of Stock
Canadian National Railway Director Denis Losier Sells 2,000 Shares
Canadian National Railway Director Denis Losier Sells 2,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report