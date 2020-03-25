Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

