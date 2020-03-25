Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director James D. Dondero Sells 26,104 Shares of Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $217.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.53. Jernigan Capital Inc has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $22.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

