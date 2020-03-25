Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Denis Losier Sells 2,000 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.48, for a total value of C$208,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,474,697.92.

Denis Losier also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 19th, Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$207,990.00.

TSE CNR opened at C$108.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$127.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.88%.

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$117.14.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Golden Cross

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

