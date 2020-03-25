Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director James D. Dondero Sells 18,500 Shares

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $199,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

