Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 17,164 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $173,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yext stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.