Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Denis Girouard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,043,750.

Denis Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Denis Girouard bought 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,500.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Denis Girouard bought 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$47.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$236,750.00.

TSE:NA opened at C$46.31 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.29.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.65.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

