Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 340 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rightmove to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 540.17 ($7.11).

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON:RMV opened at GBX 444.84 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 604.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74).

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rightmove news, insider Andrew Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.