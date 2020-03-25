Rightmove (LON:RMV) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 500 ($6.58). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 615 ($8.09) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 658 ($8.66) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.17 ($7.11).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 444.84 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 613.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 604.98. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

