Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $528,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE:DOC opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

