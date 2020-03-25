Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $63,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

