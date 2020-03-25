Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339,710 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 52,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $66,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

