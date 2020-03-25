Bank of America Corp DE Buys 55,646 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Credicorp worth $69,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,336,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.31. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $121.24 and a 1 year high of $246.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $8.4998 dividend. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

