Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $32.16 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,342 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $32,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

