Axa Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $41,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

