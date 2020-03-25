Axa Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476,152 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.23% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $47,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 790,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 368,187 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 934,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 757,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.