6,200 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,714,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 288,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,971,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.