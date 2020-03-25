Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
Synchrony Financial stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.