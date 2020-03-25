Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.