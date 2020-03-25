Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

