Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 730,249 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 730,249 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $323,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

