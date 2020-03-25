Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,231 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,112,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,423,723,000 after purchasing an additional 472,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,452,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,642,000 after purchasing an additional 286,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

CVX stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

