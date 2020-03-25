Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

