Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,734 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 659,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NWL opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

