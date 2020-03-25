Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $200,775,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 26.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vale by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 232.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

VALE stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

