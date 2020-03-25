Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,487 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $868.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

