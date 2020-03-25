Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 3,622 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $475,568.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COUP opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

