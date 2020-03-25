Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Issued By B. Riley

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HZO. Raymond James raised shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.