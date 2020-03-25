Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Green Dot by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Green Dot by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $979.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

