Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of National Presto Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE NPK opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

