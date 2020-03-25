Britvic (LON:BVIC) PT Lowered to GBX 750 at UBS Group

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 953.46 ($12.54).

Get Britvic alerts:

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 629 ($8.27) on Wednesday. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 837.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 917.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total value of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42 shares of company stock valued at $37,201.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.