Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,987 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on INT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

