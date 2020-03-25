Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 23.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,715,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Frontdoor stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

