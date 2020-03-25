46,791 Shares in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $546.32 million, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.