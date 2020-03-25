Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.85).
Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.80) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 986.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.