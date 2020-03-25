Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.85).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.80) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 986.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

