Diageo’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,480 ($45.78). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. DZ Bank decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,058.67 ($40.24).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,454.50 ($32.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,825.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have bought 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

