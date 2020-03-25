Diageo’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,480 ($45.78). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. DZ Bank decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,058.67 ($40.24).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,454.50 ($32.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,825.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have bought 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Analyst Recommendations for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $528,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $528,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust
Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in JetBlue Airways Co.
Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in JetBlue Airways Co.
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Buys 55,646 Shares of Credicorp Ltd.
Bank of America Corp DE Buys 55,646 Shares of Credicorp Ltd.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $32.16 Million Stake in Diageo plc
Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $32.16 Million Stake in Diageo plc
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report