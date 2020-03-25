Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 5,811.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Safehold were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 86,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 283,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $3,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $4,457,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 69.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,800,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

