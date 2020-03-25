Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Gabelli downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of PAHC opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $731.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.43. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

