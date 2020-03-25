Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $627,000 in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 102,172 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $137.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

