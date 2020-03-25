Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Big Lots worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Big Lots by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,236.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 59.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.